•Highlights Grey Areas Of Concerns

•As Senators Hail Akeredolu Over Judicious Use Of Ondo Resources

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has charged the Senate Committee on the Review of 1999 Constitution to address the minds and concerns of Nigeria as it begins Public Hearing.

Governor Akeredolu said the people are desirous of national dialogue to chart a new course for the nation, adding that it is crucial for the continued existence of the country.

He spoke on Tuesday evening while receiving members of the Senate Committee led by the Deputy Senate majority leader and Senator representing Ondo North Senatorial district, Prof. Ajayi Borrofice.

Other Members of the committee on the entourage include Senator Biodun Olujimi; Senator Nicholas Tofowomo; Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi and Senator Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele.

The Senators are in Ondo State to hold a public hearing on the review of the 1999 constitution (As Amended). The event is billed to hold at the International Centre for Culture and Event (DOME), Akure today by 9am.

Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; and members of the state executive council joined the Governor to receive the lawmakers.

Governor Akeredolu lamented that the people are losing confidence because a number of issues have been allowed to fester for too long.

While reiterating his unwavering commitment to the unity of the nation, Governor Akeredolu noted that the issues of insecurity and true federalism have affected many things in the county, including the trust of the people.

He said: “I kept making a case anytime I have the opportunity. My circumstance can not make me believe in secession. My wife is from the SouthEast. My Sons married from other regions outside Southwest.

“But strong points have been made. Everybody wants to see fairness, federalism. Those are the areas. Is this how to run a federal government? Is it an inclusive one? How do we have fair representation? People are worried.

“This constitution review, your efforts, I pray it should be accepted. Our people believe that there must be dialogue. People are saying we want national dialogue. How we convoke it, I don’t know. I believe those are issues we must look at.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, who said the people are already on the edge, added that the issues of farmers/herders clash can not be wished away in the course of the public hearing.

“It is not easy to wish herders/farmers clash away. Our people are on the edge. What are we saying about police? Are we stressing multi-level policing? Are we taking about state police? I believe opportunities are there for us in this country.

Earlier, Senator Borrofice described the constitution review as a crucial exercise, especially at a time the nation is confronted with many issues.

He identified the issues of ethnic nationalism and restructuring, which are at the front burner, as part of the reasons the exercise becomes important this time.

The Lawmaker also hailed Governor Akeredolu for the judicious use of the state’s resources despite shortage of fund.

“We are aware of what you are doing in the state. We know what it means to run a state when the funds are not there. We are happy that you are using what you have to deliver for the people. Don’t expect everybody to praise you,” he said.

He said the committee is committed and determined to carry out the review of the constitution.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State

May 26, 2021.

📷Nguher Gabrielle Zaki