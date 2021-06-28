By Kayode Olabanji

Ahead of the forthcoming congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, women have been told to participate actively.

Wife of the State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu stated this during her official tour on the “Women Inclusion in Politics Crusade” sensitization programme to Odigbo and Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government areas of the State.

Mrs. Akeredolu noted that women active participation in politics will sustain good governance and eradicate gender inequality in Nigerian political debates and discourse.

The APC South Senatorial District Woman Leader in the State, Mrs Mosun Odukale advised women to shun discrimination and antagonism that are capable of defaming woman representation in politics.

She urged them not to molest themselves for the sake of securing their assistance in the political struggles so that they can retain their dignities and values.

The Odigbo Council Chairman, Mrs.Margret Akinsuroju praised the State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his wife, for their giant strides in the areas of job creation, social amenities and human development.

Mrs. Akinsuroju charged women to form a formidable team and pick candidates who will represent women’s interests as a fold ahead next general elections in the country.

The Hope