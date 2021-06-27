Following approval by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable/schedule of activities for the conduct of Congresses across Wards, Local Government Areas (LGAs) and States of the Federation to elect Party Officials.

This is contained in an official notice signed and issued by the Party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha, Ussiju Medaner.

WARDS

***Purchase of Forms for Ward Congresses: 1st – 7th July, 2021

***Inauguration of Ward/LGA Congresses Screening /Screening Appeals Committee: 10th July, 2021

***Screening of Aspirants for the Ward Party positions: 12th July – 16th July, 2021

***Inauguration of Ward/LGA Congresses /Congresses Appeals Committee: 19th July, 2021

***Ward Congresses: 24th July, 2021

***Appeals Arising from Ward Congresses: 26th – 29th July, 2021

LGAs

***Purchase of Forms for the LGA Party Positions: 26th – 30th July, 2021

***Screening of Aspirants to LGA Party Positions:19th – 26th July, 2021

***LGA Congresses (including 3-Man delegates to National Convention): 14th August, 2021

***Appeals arising from LGA Congresses: 16th – 20th August, 2021

STATE CONGRESSES

***Purchase of Forms for State Exco: 23rd – 27th August, 2021

***Inauguration of Screening /Screening Appeals Committee for State Exco: 30th August, 2021

***Screening of Aspirants for State Exco: 6th – 8th September, 2021

***Appeals Arising from Screening for State Exco: 12th – 15th September, 2021

***State Congresses: 18th September, 2021

***Appeals arising from State Congresses: 19th – 21st September, 2021

By the notice, aspirants will purchase forms as follows: Ward Chairman – N10, 000; Ward Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer – N5,000; Other Offices – N 2,000.

Local Government Chairman – N25,000; Local Government Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer – N15,000.00; Other Offices – N10, 000.

State Chairman – N100,000; State Vice Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer – N 50,000; Other Offices – N30,000.

Meanwhile, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.