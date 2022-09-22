CONDOLENCE VISITS: ONDO STATE PEOPLE HAVE SHOWN ME TREMENDOUS LOVE – GOV AKEREDOLU

•Receives More Dignitaries, Groups, Organisations on Condolence Visits

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has said that the people of the state have shown him tremendous love since the demise of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP.

The Governor said he was overwhelmed with the show of love while thanking the people for the flurry of condolence visits and messages.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Wednesday while receiving various dignitaries, groups and organisations on condolence visit at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Akure, the state capital.

Some of the groups received by the Governor Include: Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria led by Pharm. Eniola Akindeko; OSRC Media Group led by Mr. Kunle Adebayo; Christian Welfare Board led by Very Rev. Rapheal Agboola ; Non Indigene Coalition led by Chief Pius Ezekwere; Nigerian Society of Engineers Akure Branch led by Engr. Stephen Bolawole, MNSE and BEMORE Empowered Girls Foundation.

Others include:Aketi One 2 One led by Chief Yusuf Isiaka; All Owo Progressive Development Association led by Mr. Dipo Olajide; Asiwaju NDI of Akure And Council Chiefs led by Dr. Sir Umeriweke Ezeonyi; Aketi Band APC led by Kayode Oluwatogbekele; DEJAVU Hotel led by Mr. Olatunji Jubreel; Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Management Team led by Dr. Mrs. Olubunmi Omoniyi.

The Governor also received the Umaugba Ruling House led by Prince Adekolu Odogiyon; Oloba In Council, Oba Ile led by High Chief Oluwatimilehin; Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party led by Eyitayo Jegede SAN; University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital led by Dr. Oluwole Ige; New Ona Iwa Mimo C & S Church led by Kabiyesi Onimeri Of Imeph Kingdom; Akure, Forum of Councillors in Ondo State; Obas in Akure North,; Chairman and Commissioners of Ondo State Local Government Service Commission led by Hon. Femi Idris.

The visitors said the late Lady Evangelist Akeredolu lived a fulfilled life and died at the appointed time.

The Chairman of the OSRC media group, Mr. Kunle Adebayo said:”We join thousands of people who love you and admire you to congratulate you for successfully witnessing the peaceful transition of your dear mother. It is always a great thing when children outlive their parents. Your mother has done well. She was a true mother.”

The Chairman of the Christian Welfare Board, Very Rev. Raphael Agboola said:”God gave you unmerited grace and favor to take care of her. She died the death of the righteous. We have come to say to God be the glory.”

Governor Akeredolu, while responding to some of the condolence messages said:”My mother’s deed is enough for her to have her name written in the book of life. May her deed follow her. She evangelized and propagated the work of God. She spent a number of her years, going to villages to evangelize.”

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 21, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade