CONDOLENCE VISIT: GOV AKEREDOLU RECEIVES OWO NBA, SAYS HIS LATE MUM MADE HUGE CONTRIBUTION TO THE LEGAL PROFESSION

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday disclosed that his late mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu JP, contributed immensely to the legal profession in the country.

The Governor explained that his late mum produced lawyers and judges as children and grandchildren as well as daughter-in-law.

Governor Akeredolu spoke in Owo while receiving members of the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Owo branch, led by the chairman, Oladele Oladejo.

The Governor was in Owo to mark the 8-day rite of passage to eternal glory for his late mother.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said: ”No doubt, Mama has made her own contribution to our profession. I’m one, Justice (Prof.) Alero Akeredolu is one, Justice Bolaji Olajuwon is one. She donated two Judges and one SAN to the profession. Mama can claim to have also donated some grandchildren who are lawyers. So, Mama has made contributions to this profession.

“When we say Mama lived well, it is not only in what she ate, not only in where she lived, it is not only in what she wore or anything. By God’s grace, she lived well, she produced the President of the Nigeria Bar Association. It is not common. So, Mama stood out. She has also made her impacts on the political field,” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu said the family is most grateful to God for the good life spent by their mother, describing it as very very uncommon.

Earlier, the chairman of the branch, Oladele Oladejo, lauded late Lady Evangelist Akeredolu for her support and sterling contributions to the Bar, congratulating the Governor and his siblings for surviving their mother.

Governor Akeredolu also played host to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ondo North Senatorial District led by the Senatorial chairman, Jacob Oredola, and the executive members of the party in Owo local government area led by the chairman, Samuel Balogun.

The Governor equally received in audience other dignitaries and guests including Sen. Remi Okunrinboye; Rev. Canon Bayode Oladimeji and his wife; Mr Femi Idris, chairman, Ondo State Local Government Service Commission; Chairman, Owo Local Government, Samuel Adegbegi; members of Red Cross of Nigeria, Owo Division, led by the chairman, Sajinyan Samuel, and Iyalojas/Iyalajes in Owo local government area.

Management, Staff and students of Foremost Citizens School led by the Proprietor, Olumide Ogunleye; First Bank representatives led by Timothy Arowoogun; members of Ebira Community in the state led by Danmusa Zubaru also identified with the Governor over the death of his mother.

Students of the school presented a condolence letter with bouquet to the Governor.

The guests, in their separate remarks, described the exit of late Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu as a celebration of a life well spent, stressing that Mama lived a worthy and impactful life.

They described the nonagenarian as a rare gift to humanity, even as they prayed God to continue to be with the Governor and the entire family members.

Receiving his guests one after the other, the Governor expressed his gratitude to them, saying that the burial arrangements for his late mother would be announced later and everybody would be carried along.

“No doubt, our late mum will be missed by us. It is a normal thing. But we still have cause to thank God that she lived to the ripe age of 90. All of you were here when we celebrated her 90th birthday.

“We have every reason to thank God. We cannot keep repeating the reason to thank God. If it is only that we survived her, it is enough. We pray that all of us will survive our aged ones. 90 is not a joke. The final burial for her will be held here in Owo,” the Governor said.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 23, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade