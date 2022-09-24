CONDOLENCE VISIT: EKITI SPEAKER, AFENIFERE, OSOLO OF ISOLO, OTHERS EULOGISE LATE MOTHER OF ONDO GOVERNOR

•She Left Golden Track Worthy Of Emulation-Afenifere

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, on Friday received on condolence visit, more eminent Nigerians, Groups and Organisations.

The Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye; Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere; the Osolo of Isolo in Akure, Oba Edward Adewole and his Chiefs; the Representatives of Senior Retired Police Officers from Ondo, Ekiti, Kogi and Edo States, led by former Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ehindero and the Management and Staff of the University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, Ondo, led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof Olusegun Fatusi were among the early callers received by the Governor.

Governor Akeredolu received the visitors at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Akure, the State capital.

The Governor was joined by his sibling, Pastor Kola Akeredolu; with his wife, Justice (Prof.) Alero Akeredolu; Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and other members of the State Executive Council.

Afenifere described the Late mother of the Governor, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu JP, as an adorable woman of virtue who gave birth to wonderful children who are gifts to humanity.

Leading a 7-man delegation of Afenifere leaders resident in Ondo state, the State Chairman of the group, Chief Korede Duyile, congratulated Governor Akeredolu and his siblings for surviving their aged mother.

Chief Duyile, who spoke on behalf of eminent leaders of Afenifere in the state including Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Chief Olu Falae, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, Chief Femi Aluko and other leaders, stated that the late Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu conquered the world in her gentle strides and left golden tracks worthy of emulation.

While commiserating with the Governor, his siblings and the entire family, Chief Duyile particularly prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

He described the death of Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu as a peaceful transition.

“On behalf of Afenifere Ondo State chapter, to the knowledge of leaders of Afenifere resident in Ondo state including Pa Fasoranti, Chief Falae, Basorun Arogbofa, Chief Aluko, we are here to condole you on the death of Mama.

“Mama came and lived a fulfilled life, not only as a pillar of support to her late husband as we were told, but as a caring mother in a million to the family, and also a harbinger of wonderful gift of children to humanity.”He stressed.

Also, the National Secretary of the group, Chief Sola Ebiseni, who spoke on behalf of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, lauded the Governor’s principled stance on national issues, particularly on the issue of True Federalism.

He said they were greatly impressed by Akeredolu’s position on the need to have a multilevel policing, particularly the state police in the federation, saying the Governor’s stance is commendable.

“We just heard of your fearless and quintessentially courageous stance on the need to properly equip the Amotekun. We are particularly impressed that as the chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, and notwithstanding the fact that you are elected on the platform of the same political party with the President, that you have the courage to speak as a leader of our poeple.

“We are most impressed by this, and I have been asked by the National leader of the Afenifere to express this.” Ebiseni stressed.

Receiving the Afenifere leaders, Governor Akeredolu expressed his appreciation to all the groups’ leaders within and outside the State, saying he is grateful to God for surviving his mother.

“Seriously, we give glory to God for Mama’s life. It is the mercy of God that sustained her to the ripe age of 90. We, her children are happy that we survived her.”He added.

The Governor also received other dignitaries and groups who came to commiserate with him over the death of his mother.

The Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye condole the Governor and also congratulated him for surviving his aged mother.

The Osolo of Isolo in Akure, Oba Edward Adewole led his Chiefs to condole the Governor and congratulate him for the peaceful transition of his mother.

The Governor also received in audience APC youth representatives, led by South-West youth leader, Lawal Kolade Paff and Ayo Wisdom, Ondo State APC Youth Leader;Tinubu Mandate Group (TMG), led by Pastor Olufemi Bakare; the Agency for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities and the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, led by by Princess Folashade Arise, Board chairman; Senior citizens in the state including Pastor Oyekan Arije, Chief Sanya Oyinsan, Prince Arowolo Iyamolera; Education Secretaries across the state, led by Dr. Omololu Martins; Missionary Birth Attendance Association, led by the president, prophetess Ruth Arisoyin; more traditional rulers; Iyalojas; Iyalajes; NAOS and NANS leadership among other groups.

