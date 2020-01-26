Communication is key to marriage sustainability, Mrs. Akeredolu tells young couples

By Mary Agidi

The wife of Ondo State governor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has charged young couples to always communicate with each other in order to sustain their unions.

Mrs. Akeredolu who noted that marriage was not a bed of roses, said that if couples communicate very well by talking things out, they would surmount any problem associated with marriage.

The wife of the governor gave the charge at Owo during the wedding ceremony of Oyinade Benedicta and Ayokunnumi Olutayo.

According to Mrs Akeredolu who revealed that she is now four decades in marriage, warned the newly married against involving third party to come in-between them.

She noted that demonstration of love towards each other was not enough, but must be backed by constant communication in order to have a long lasting relationship.

She therefore prayed for the couple for a fruitful marriage.