The Ondo State House of Assembly has received names of four Commissioner nominees sent by the Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN.

The nominees are: Mr Wale Akinterinwa, Mr Ojogo Kimikanboh Donald, Sir Charles Titiloye

and Engr.Aminu Raimi Olayiwola,(FNSE,FNICE), In a letter addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Oleyelogun Bamidele David and signed by

the Chief of staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale requested members on behalf of The Governor to give their approval to the list in view of the urgent need to fast-track the instrumentality of governance.

In the light of this, all necessary processes that will give accelerated approval to the letter has been earmarked.

Meanwhile, Mr. Speaker pledged on behalf of the house that quick approval will be given soonest.