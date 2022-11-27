Colorful cultural display holds as Jimoh Ibrahim, others storm Ugbo for Olugbo’s 13th Coronation Anniversary

By Steve Ovirl

His Imperial Majesty Oba (Dr.) Frederick Enitiolorunda Obateru Akinruntan, Okoro Ajiga 1, Paramount ruler and prescribed authority Olugbo of Ugbo, has celebrated with glitz and glamour his 13th Coronation anniversary on the throne.

The high octane event held on Saturday, 27th November, 2022 at “The Obamakin Osangangan” hall Ugbo in Ilaje Local Government.

The event, 13th of its kind, which holds annually since Oba Akinruntan has assumed traditional leadership of Ugbo Kingdom, has always attracted dignitaries from all walks of life to the town , who show up to identify with the celebrant , who is loved and cherished by his people.

It will be recalled that Oba Frederick Akinruntan is the Chairman, Yoruba Obas Conflict Resolution Council (YOCRC) and Chairman, Traditional Rulers of Oil Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON).

The Chairman of the event, billionaire business mogul , Dr Jimoh Ibrahim congratulated the foremost African monarch and one time Chairman Ondo State Council of Obas and appreciated God’s grace for keeping and sustaining him over the years.

Jimoh Ibrahim, who is the All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South in the coming General elections, said the coastal communities of Niger Delta in Ondo State have been contributing tremendously to the economic growth of Nigeria, adding that their terrain is a most difficult one , needing huge government attention.

Ibrahim who said he just concluded a visit to the coastal communities in the course of his ward to ward familiarization tour, noted that Ilaje communities deserve more government attention better than whatever paltry handouts they have gotten in the time past. He said ecological challenges are bearing down hard on the hinterlands of Ilaje nation as evident in the water incursion hazards, maintaining that his focus will beam light on these challenges and how to mitigate them when he becomes the district ‘s senatorial representative after the February, 2023 General elections.

Dr Ibrahim described Olugbo as a 21st century African monarch who is very passionate about the position of history on Yoruba land and who is equally very particular about the place of Ugbo in the Yoruba narrative, saluting his determination to put Ugbo on the global map as a place of reckoning .

Ibrahim noted that Oba Akinruntan has enjoyed God’s benevolence all through his life even as he said the monarch sacrificed quality time and attention his business conglomerates needed in Lagos and across the world, to return home and assume the throne of his fathers.

The Founder of The University Of Fortune, Igbotako thanked Olugbo for his support for his senatorial ambition, his prayers and advice, stressing that Olugbo is a royal father who is very passionate about his desire to develop Ondo South Senatorial district.

“I congratulate you Kabiesi on this very special occasion and my prayer to God is to sustain you and bless you with good health so that the much desired development you seek for Ugbo and Ondo South will begin to materialize very soon.

“You are a royal father with taste, a royal father in touch with modern existential realities and a royal father committed to the great vision of the founding fathers of Ondo State.

“Your support for Gov. Akeredolu is obvious and I acknowledge that and of course you are always in support of any positive agenda that will bring capacity building and emancipation. Yes, your terrain in Ilaje is a difficult one and it is part of the marshaled plan to alleviate all these ecological challenges through legislative instruments in the 10th Senate.

“Permit me to say that there is architectural aesthetics professionally exhibited with taste and class in the way your palace is built; your palace will pass for a huge tourism attraction well located and furnished to taste here in Ugbo.

“You are a Yoruba royal father to be proud of and we your subjects in Ondo South are proud of you and derive an exquisite taste of pride and fulfillment in your grand carriage.

“Congratulations Kabiesi and long may you reign,” Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim enthused. The Araba of Ikale donated five million naira at the event, a donation which attracted applause from the distinguished members of the audience.

In the celebrant’s message from the throne, Oba Frederick Obateru Akinruntan said, “today marks 13th Coronation anniversary of my ascension to the throne of my fathers as Paramount ruler and prescribed authority, Olugbo of Ugboland. On this note, I welcome everyone here present, to Ode-Ugbo, the ancestral home of Ilaje Ugbo.

“I do heartily bring to your knowledge that Ilaje Ugbo is endowed with the greatest fishing, marine and port capacity in Nigeria. Ugboland had the earliest incursion into Yoruba by the Europeans who berthed at the ports of Erinona-Ugbo for trade and commerce.

“In the same vein, Ugboland, adjudged consistently as the most peaceful part of the Niger Delta region of Nigeria is endowed with crude oil in superior commercial quantity and Ugboland is the index of Ondo state in the Niger -Delta region of Nigeria ” Oba Akinruntan stressed, adding that Ugboland had the largest fresh and salt water fishing capability in Nigeria as well as a phenomenal large magnitude of offshore and onshore crude oil and clex hydrocarbon deposits with the highest marine and Port capability in Nigeria.

Oba Akinruntan said he is elated that Ondo State Government under the excellent leadership of the indefatigable Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has invested heavily in the direction of the Ondo State Deep sea port facility location in Ilaje, noting that the Ondo State Deep Sea Port Facility shall bring the Sunshine state to the limelight and set the stage for turning Ondo State to a commercial and industrial hub in Nigeria.

While appreciating the support of his subjects, Oba Akinruntan said, ” I am overwhelmed by the love, submissionsupport and passion for the development of Ugbo land from my Princes, princesses, the Olugbo-in -council, Baales of Ugboland, illustrious sons and daughters of Ugboland, who have contributed numerous streams of successes in the past thirteen years.”

Major highlights of the anniversary included the cutting of Olugbo’s 13th year coronation anniversary cake, sizzling cultural display by troupe and different cultural groups among others.