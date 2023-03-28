Collective Development, Tinubu’s focus at 71- Jimoh Ibrahim

Senator-elect for Ondo South Senatorial district, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR has assured Nigerians that the focus of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is collective development when he ssumed office.

This was contained in a congratulatory message to Tinubu by the billionaire business mogul, who was the Chairman, Financial Committee of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the just concluded general elections.

According to a statement signed by his Media Aide, Bola Olagbegi, the founder of Fortune University, Igbotako, Ondo State, emphasised that the president-elect has the wherewithal to reshape and rescue the nation from the current socio-economic quagmire.

He hinged his confidence on the records of the president-elect as the governor of Lagos State between 1999-2007.

Ibrahim said: “I want to congratulate the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 71st birthday anniversary today. I wish him long life.

“I want to state unequivocally that the president-elect will deliver our nation from its multifaceted challenges when he takes our the rein of this nation.

“We are going to experience what I will call collective developments in our nation.

“Nigerians should remember that they have just elected a president who prepared for the office and was not imposed on them.

“President Muhammadu Buhari allowed Nigerians to choose who should be their president without interfering in the affairs of the election umpires.”