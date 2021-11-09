By: Dr. Abiola Oshodi MD

Monday, November 8, 2021

The Coalition for Better Nigeria (COBEN) was inaugurated recently COBEN National and state Excos in Abuja the federal capital territory.

In our mandate, the organization is to work hand in hand with other socio-political bodies in ensuring Nigeria presents a good leader as President in 2023.

You will recall that COBEN started it’s journey to ensure a credible candidate emerges in 2023 started late last year. Our scope is to organize fora for candidates relationship, presidential interviews, debates, peace agreements, and above all , to negotiate with various candidates for a more credible personality to field the office of the Nigeria presidency come 2023 .

At national level , we have been in touch with numerous Activists who are the ‘foot soldiers‘ that are loyal to the cause via the office of National Director of Contact & Mobilization Alhaji Abubakar Bawa Yakubu.

We are also talking with some political consultants and pollster for advise on virtually all of the future activities from research to field strategy.

Besides the level reached in our ongoing physical consultation across 6 zones of the federation including FCT, words of mouth has moved to the web. From thoroughfares unique storytelling, content syndication and social engagement, we are already creating brand activated awareness campaigns to engage the people, community influencers, and opposition audience. Building communities and conversations around topics that people care about.

This has provided our brand partners with opportunities to reach out to, engage with, and build relationships with potential ambassadors.

Millions of impressions, opportunities for Better Nigeria sales, and the chance to be seen as a go-to resource has multiplied tremendously in our space.

°Here Are Some Examples Of Recent Achievements Along With A Taste Of Our Secret socio-Political Campaign Sauce In Growing Brand Awareness And Generation of Impressions.

No 1. LOCAL CAMPAIGN PENETRATION STRATEGY:

A two month long campaign awareness has been created; promoting Super Bowl inspired party ideas such as: branded articles, street posters and flier recipes, parks/one-on-one conversations, and other related entertaining and political trivia themed stories. This content was distributed through the regions and environ, social media feeds, bloggers, and syndicated online publications, in order to spark conversation, and drive participant involvements, leading up to a themed facebook/twitter political party to conclude the campaign.

Results:

We have built up to the chat and generated roughly 5 million impressions on the days of the chat alone, with additional 12 million impressions during our long hosted events. Over several sponsors wrote promising posts /comment sharing giveaways, ultimately leading to over 4, 500 tweets, 500, 000+ accounts reached, and over 42 million impressions generated through the hashtag.

Total reach: Over 55 million Nigerians and impressions.

No. 2. GROWTH DISTRIBUTION OF CAMPAIGN MESSAGES OF NATIONAL BRAND TO THE NORTH AND SOUTH

Our Interactive team organized a brand on-line awareness campaign in the Northern and the Southern Nigeria, utilizing creative content and strategic social media accounts that released seasonally inspired recipes and promote the brand across targeted industry professionals’ social media accounts.

Once content campaigns were live, our team in those designated zones then worked to secure key event placements with industry professionals using the garnish as a required ingredient in a bartender political competition. Creative awareness campaign recipe development and photography was then distributed online, industry email newsletter feeds, distributor email lists, and social media accounts of other members.

Result:

Within four weeks, the campaign product in the North and South was contacted and picked up for distribution by, one of the largest political campaign expert. Our campaign product is now on the menu in a number of major hotel bars, and has achieved national recognition within this category.

Thank you all!

Signature:

DR. ABIOLA OSHODI

National Leader,

Coalition for Better Nigeria (COBEN)

National Headquarter

Abuja

Telephone number:+17808707872 and +2349063747365