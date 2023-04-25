Clarification On Governor Akeredolu Resumption From Annual Leave

PRESS STATEMENT

Ondo State Governor , Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON who is currently on his annual leave will no longer resume on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 as earlier scheduled and announced.

This is due to the 2-day public holidays observed in celebration of the Eid-el-fitri which marked the end of Ramadan.

Consequently, Mr Governor will now resume from the first installment of his 2023 annual leave on Monday, May 1, 2023.

In clear terms, the 2-day public holidays are added to his annual leave calendar, thus extending the leave by two days.

In the meantime, the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa will continue to perform the duties of the office of the Governor in acting capacity.

Governor Akeredolu is upbeat about his resumption and can not wait to continue to discharge his duties to the people of the state in line with the REDEEMED agenda of his administration.

The Governor is rejuvenated and imbued with inexorable desire to sustain the tempo of development in the state.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

April 25, 2023.