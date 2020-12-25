The people of Akoko North East and North West got the best of the Christian celebration feeling as their Lawmaker, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo brought it closer to them as he distributed to women in the constituencies cash and various items today, 24th of December 2020.

The Lawmaker who has been generally noted for his large heartedness and generosity further showed to the members of the general public, especially those outside his constituencies why he is much loved and respected by his people.

Not only has he always avail himself and his resources to advancing the course of his people, he has also used his good office to ensure that the welfare and wellness of his people are always secured.

His good representation among his people knows no boundary as both the young, old, male and female have all benefited from his numerous contributions and service to humanity.

The recent which was targeted towards empowering market women in Akoko North East and North West saw to the donation of grants to 100 women in both constituency unit, adding to this other items such as food items were also distributed to the women from both constituencies.

The women were full of thanks as they rendered songs of praises to the Lawmaker who had always made it his perchance for seeing to their welfare.

The Iya Alaje of Akoko Land could not hide her excitement as she appreciated the Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo for the gesture of love towards the women.

According to the Iya Alaje, Alhaja Chief Mrs Muhammed Risikatu, she stated that the Lawmaker has always proven that he is a true son of the soil who will always go the extra mile to making his people happy.

She added that this donation by the Lawmaker was given to serve as a boost to their various enterepreneurial activities.

She all stated that the women are solidly behind the Lawmaker and that they are ready to do the needful to sustain the dividends of a good representation as experienced under him.

Also delivering the lecture at the event, Mr Ayodele Akinmulewo in his lecture titled Managing Money (Cash Flow) stated that it’s important for women to be more intentional about their business ventures.

According to him,” when it comes to your businesses, do not leave it to fate, be strategic in your plannings, take note of what comes in and what goes out. When you keep a good record of your transactions, it helps your businesses to grow and thrive well”

He also added that the market women must learn to make not just proactive measures but also profitable ones to help them use their capital well and sustain their markets.

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who is also the Chairman, House Committee on NDDC in his message to the women thanked them for their continual support and vowed never to undermine the significance and importance of the women.

He added that this is not the end to the empowerment as he plans to see to its continuation.

While pledging to do more for his people, he also wished them a joyous Christmas celebration even as they all look towards the new year.