APC 2021 Christmas Message

The All Progressives Congress (APC) joins Christians and indeed all Nigerians in marking the joyful occasion of Christmas which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.

In true essence of Christmas, the Party urges all to use the joyful season to give and show love to our fellow men, particularly the needy and vulnerable among us.

The Party urges prayers and support for our selfless security and other essential services massively deployed around the country to ensure safe travel and yuletide festivities. We assure citizens of President Muhammadu Buhari government’s capacity, intent and urgency to check and contain all criminalities so that Nigerians can go about their legitimate activities across the country safely.

As we visit and celebrate with family, friends and loved ones, the APC urges all to be mindful of the COVID-19 global pandemic, particularly the recent wave of the Omicron variant. We encourage citizens to take the widely available vaccines and adhere to public health protocols in order to halt the spread of the virus.

The polity is rife with assorted views on the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill. For us in the APC, we remain solidly-committed and support constitutionally-permitted as well as practical innovations and processes that will improve the transparency and credibility of Nigeria’s electioneering processes and internal democracy, specifically the nomination of political party candidates.

On the economic front, the recently-launched National Development Plan (NDP) for 2021 to 2025 will further spur Nigeria to achieve robust development through the use of science, technology and innovation to drive growth. The plan will consolidate on the implementation of ongoing major infrastructure and other development projects across the country and open up economic opportunities for Nigerians.

The APC wishes all a Merry Christmas and urge citizens to pray for a prosperous 2022 New Year.

SIGNED:

Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe Ph.D.

National Secretary

APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC)