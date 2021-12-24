Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede has congratulated Christians all over the world as they mark the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. He said there is need to be mindful of the true reason for this season and the gift that He brought to the world as they celebrate Christmas.

The monarch said this season is customarily a time of giving, where we remember the importance of doing what we can do to help alleviate the challenges of the less privileged. He said from time immemorial, Christmas has represented hope and benevolence that characterized the birth of Jesus Christ, whose message of love, forbearance and kindness echoes from ages to ages.

Oba Agbede said it is also a time when we reflect on what has happened in the outgoing year and look forward on to the prospects of the coming year. According to him, we should give thanks to God for the successes He has enabled us to achieve as individual and as a nation. He charged all to always put trust in God for more prosperous years ahead.

He reiterated the need for everyone to see this season as a time to come together as one, irrespective of cultural, religion or ethnic background.

While enjoining all to show love continually and to demonstrate act of giving, which he believed is the true spirit of the season, he also charged the citizens to take caution for safety as the Omicron Variant is fast ravaging the nations of the world, and urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures in order to help protect one another..

Signed

Ayodeji Owolabi

CPS to Olowa of Igbara-Oke kingdom