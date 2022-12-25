Christmas: Olowa Urges Nigerians To Keep Hope Alive

The Christians have been urged to use the Christmas season to pray for unity, peace and prosperity of Nigeria. The was contained in a message by Olowa and Paramount Ruler of Igbara-Oke kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Dr. Francis Adefarakanmi Agbede OFR to the Christians as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said Christmas is a season to show love to one another, celebrate peaceful co-existence and another opportunity to increase our acts of kindness and care for the less privileges.

According to him, the impact of love and peaceful coexistence will bring about a positive change that will lead to unity and development which will move the nation forward.

Oba Agbede expressed the need to rededicate ourselves to the service of humanity in line with the true teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ, which preaches tolerance, patience, kindness, selflessness, among other virtues.

The monarch also reiterated the need for us as citizens to continue to reflect on positive tenets that unite the nation and strengthen the polity. He said we should not relent in prayers for our dear nation.

He enjoined Nigerians to keep hope alive despite challenges facing our country, and as the general election is around the corner, he urged the citizens to eschew any act that can truncate the unity of our country.

Signed

*Ayodeji Owolabi*

CPS to Olowa of Igbara-Oke kingdom