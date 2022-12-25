Christmas Celebration: Ondo SOCU felicitates all

…….. promises robust data of PVHH for better interventions

The Ondo State Coordinator of State Operations Coordinating Unit ( ODSOCU) Olaoluwa Bankole Esq., felicitates all Christians across the nation on the birth of Jesus Christ celebrated every 25th of December.

The State Coordinator, in his yuletide message reiterated that Christmas Season has always been a period to demonstrate love and kindness to people around us with the reassurance of hope just as Christ Himself instructed us all to love one another.

Olaoluwa implored all to take extra caution at this period especially travellers and fun seekers and urged all reflect more on the essence the season which is giving and sharing no matter how little.

He applauded the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi odunayo Akeredolu SAN, CON for unprecedented all-round development in the State, just as the State was recently declared as the state with the least poverty index in the country by the National Bureau of Statistics.

He assured that Ondo SOCU will continue to ensure all Poor and Vulnerable Households across the state will be captured on the Single Register and the office will remain open to all Donor agencies and kind hearted individuals for better interventions.

“Let me use this period to wish the State Governor, his family and other residents of the state a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year”