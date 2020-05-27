As the world celebrates another Children’s Day, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN, has said his administration will continue to strive to provide quality education for children in the state.

The Governor said his administration is committed to the cause of the children, adding that every child in the State must enjoy equal rights, safety, quality education and good health.

While praying that the children will grow to become responsible citizens of the country, Governor Akeredolu rejoiced with the Children despite the global pandemic.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, in his goodwill message, said his administration will not relent in empowering the young minds and will continue to nurture and love them to achieve their full potential.

According to the Governor, in order to curtail the spread of COVID-19, government has shut down all schools since the first case was discovered in Ondo State.

The Governor said, as an alternatively, government has made provision for the e-learning platforms on all State-owned radio/TV stations as a way of ensuring that the students continue to learn while at home.

He urged all parents and guardians to encourage the students to take advantage of these platforms.

The Governor said: “The theme for this year’s Children’s Day Celebration is: Promoting Girl Child Education for Sustainable Development. To realise this, we will continue to strive to provide quality education to all our children and ensure that they enjoy good health care service.”

The Governor reminded the children to keep to all the protocols that include the precautionary measures of the Covid-19 pandemic.