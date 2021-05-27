•Says Both Girl And Boy Child Will Get Equal Opportunities

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has warned perpetrators of violence against children to stay off the state, saying the State will be made uninhabitable for them.

The Governor said his administration is determined to wage war against rapists, ritualists, sexual violators and other criminals committing crimes against children and the citizenry in general.

This is even as Governor Akeredolu assured that he will not relent in his strong determination to ensure that both the girl and boy child are given equal opportunities to access formal education as gender equality shall continue to remain his administration’s top priority.

Arakunrin Akeredolu spoke in a special broadcast and Goodwill message to commemorate the May 27, 2021 National Children’s Day celebration.

While reminding the children that they are critical stakeholders in the country, Governor Akeredolu noted that they have a lot of responsibilities and roles to play in stemming the tide of insecurity in order to guarantee a secured and prosperous future.

“Towards this end, I encourage you to watch the friends you associate with. Moving with bad peer groups will only end up in spoiling your good habits

“Avoid being used as tools in the hands of criminals, be vigilant to be able to identify individuals or groups that are likely to endanger lives and properties around your homes, schools, or community and promptly report such person to your parents, teachers or community leader

“Avoid loitering about the street while you are expected to be in school; and be conscious of your personal security all the time,” the Governor said.

He added that his administration will continue to fight COVID-19 head-on in the State, promising that the government’s health policy shall continue to focus on promoting the best interest of children in the State.

He said: “In line with global expectations from States contained in the United Nations Child’s Rights Convention, 1989, domesticated as Nigeria’s Child’sRights Act 2003, and Ondo State Child’s Rights Law, in 2007, our administration shall continue to ensure the realisation of the basic rights of children in the State. Hence, the Survival, Protection, Development and Participation of children shall continue to be priority issues to us as a government.”

The Governor disclosed that customised Covid-19 control kits have been provided in small bags for distribution to children in the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

May 27, 2021.