Chief Bisi Akande Heads APC Reconstituted 12-Member Reconciliation Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reviewed the membership of the party’s National Reconciliation Committee.

The 12-member committee has the following as members.

Chief Bisi Akande (Chairman) Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura Sen. Kashim Shettima Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor Alh. Nasiru Aliko Koki Sen. Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak Sen. Binta Garba Sen. John Enoh (Secretary).

The Committee is empowered to address grievances of party members across the country and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering oneness, strengthen the party for better governance and ensure unity of purpose within the party.

The committee will be inaugurated on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at the APC National Secretariat by 3pm.

SIGNED:

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)