Chief Ajube Celebrates Mother’s 20th Memorial Anniversary In Grand Style

It was pomp and celebration when Chief Bibopre Ajube, the Niger Delta strong man from Ondo State, celebrated the 20th memorial anniversary of his late mother, Madam Esther Ajube.

The High Octane Event held at God’s own city, Agadagba Obon in Ese Odo Local Government of Ondo State was filled to the capacity when dignitaries from all walks of life graced the occasion in honour of Chief Ajube.

The attendees, who came from different parts of the country, particularly Ondo State and Niger Delta states, honoured Chief Ajube by joining him in celebrating his late mother 20 years after her demise.

Chief Ajube, while thanking all the dignitaries who came from far and near, said Mama Ajube’s memories remain evergreen as all her children, grand children and the people of their country home, Agadagba Obon, Ese Odo still miss her dearly.

The memorable event featured performance by different cultural groups across Ese Odo local government.

Meanwhile, the biography of the Late Ayaba Esther Suke Ajube was presented before the people.

Many dignitaries, children and relatives took turn to eulogise the late Mama Ajube, who is being celebrated by his children.

Among the dignitaries who graced the occasion is Billionaire business mogul and the candidate of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo South for 2023 general elections, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim.

In his tribute to the Late Ayaba Esther Suke Ajube, Ibrahim described her as a lion-hearted mother who was able to raise her children in spite of the poor health facilities in the area during her time.

According to Ibrahim, “Mama was a real mother when she was alive. This is evident in the successes recorded by her children among us.

” Her son, Chief Ajube became the liberator of his people as he rough against injustice in the land and won.

“He was part of the agitation that led to the creation of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) meant to ensure even development in the Niger Delta region of the country.

“Today, I rejoice with Chief Ajube and his siblings and well as Mama’s grand children for the celebration of Mama whose legacy has remained etched in our hearts.”