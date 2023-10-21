Cheers as the 23rd National Women’s Conference comes to a Marvelous Close

… Lekki 3 Bedroom flat, other prizes won by Ondo State delegates

There was an aura of excitement, gratitude, and fulfillment from the Ondo State delegates as they returned home from the just concluded 23rd National Women’s Conference in Lagos State.

The twenty-three delegates, some of whom left with prizes including a house, cut across various social, political, and economic backgrounds attended the three-day conference which ran from October 17 to October 19 2023 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, sponsored by the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Ondo State Delegates register for Day 3 of the Conference.

The last day of the conference, organized by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), saw participants being treated to lectures on the topic- The Power of Story Telling: Enabling the Narratives of Social Change and Cultural Exchange. After which there was a Conference Recap and feedback. In her closing remarks, the Chairperson of COWLSO, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wished all participants a safe trip to their various destinations.

Feedback from the delegates from Ondo State was that they were able to network, learn, and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. They expressed their gratitude to the First Lady of Ondo State for sponsoring their attendance and are looking forward to the annual Foundation for Wives of Ondo State Officials (FOWOSO) Summit which will be held on December 6th and 7th 2023 in Akure, Ondo State.

Mrs. Oluwatoyin Adu, the lucky winner of the three-bedroom home in the COWLSO Lucky Draw, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God, as well as the Governor and First Lady of Ondo State, for this amazing opportunity. She hails from Ifedore Local Government in Ondo State.

Ondo State Delegates celebrate alongside Mrs. Toyin Adu, the triumphant recipient of the Star prize!

“I want to especially thank my mother and initiator, my mentor, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, for giving me the opportunity and privilege to attend the COWLSO 2023 Conference, in Lagos,” she said.

Describing her experience, Adu said she attended the conference to enjoy the experience and she never expected to win a house when she participated in the Lucky Draw on Day 2 of the conference.

Still euphoric over her sheer luck, Adu said: “When the number of the star prize, a three-bedroom flat at Lekki, Lagos was mentioned, I did not know it was me until my name was mentioned and displayed on the screen.

“I was very happy and immediately, I ran to the podium where the Executive Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his wife were standing.”

She once again expressed her profound appreciation to the Ondo State Governor and his wife and prayed for the Governor’s perfect health.

“I thank God and I will continue to be grateful to our Governor, Arakunrin, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and his wife, the First Lady of Ondo State.” She said.

Mrs. Olufunke Adu, the Iyaloja General of APC, (center) flanked by Mrs. Olushola Bosede, Iyaoloja Ak/ North West, and Mrs. Mary Oladapo, Iyaoloja Ak/ South East.

One of the delegates, the Iyaloja General APC, Mrs Olufunke Adu described attending the conference as an “enjoyable” experience.

She spoke on behalf of two other iyalojas- Mrs. Olushola Bosede representing Ak/ North West and Mrs. Mary Oladapo representing Ak/ South East.

“I thank the First Lady, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for even inviting us to be part of the delegates to the conference. We enjoyed the program, the hospitality, and the lectures. We are grateful for the exposure we got from meeting different people at the conference,” Adu said.

Other winners of prizes in the Ondo State delegation were the Ambassadors of the

Bemore Empowered Girls Foundation, Nigeria’s largest girls-only Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and solar boot camp which was founded by the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

Tolu Ehimosan (Center), Marvelous Jegede (left), and Madu Christianah (right), proud Bemore Ambassadors, showcasing gifts.

COWLSO Intelligent Game by 9ijakids also held on Day 2 of the conference, Ehinmosan Tolu secured first position, winning a 700Watt Hisense Microwave Oven, Jegede Marvelous claimed the second d position and received a 400Watts SCANFROST electric Blender while Madu Christianah achieved the third position and was awarded a 1.8L capacity Electric Kettle.

Story By Oluwatobi Omosalwa Fademi