Our attention has been drawn to an unfounded rumour in the social media that “Ondo State Government has closed down its Isolation centre”.

For the avoidance of doubt we wish to state that Our Isolation centres are open fully. What has however changed is the protocol of our managing patients infected with COVID-19. Before now, the protocol was to isolate every patient that tested positive to COVID-19 in the isolation centre but now our new protocol is to admit for treatment only positive patients with symptoms or comorbidities at the Isolation centres. Other positive cases that are asymptomatic and with no co-morbidities are to self- isolate under supervision in suitable homes according to the standard protocol and global best practices.

However, it is of note that a group of doctors are on strike for additional hazard allowance promised by government in April 2020. The State government has demonstrated its continued commitment to the fight against COVID-19, the overall health of the people of Ondo State and the wellbeing of our health professionals by promptly paying salaries and allowances of health workers to date and already computing the list of those entitled to the additional COVID Hazard allowance and amount due to each of them. This should be concluded within the week and payment effected. In addition, the government is in the process of acquiring life insurance coverage for all front-line health workers in the battle against COVID-19.

I hereby use this medium to appeal to all striking health workers to return back to work in the spirit of this emergency pandemic.

Hon Dr Jibayo Adeyeye

Special Adviser and Acting Commissioner for Health