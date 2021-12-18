The Ondo State government has said arrangements were on top gear to kick-start massive issuance of Certificates of Occupancy to property owners across the state.

The state commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Engr. Raimi Aminu gave the hint in a chat with journalists in his office in Akure.

According to him, the state government has put up a programme code named ‘Home Ownership Charter of Ondo State’ HOCOS, under which the government would assist property owners to procure their Title Documents devoid of unnecessary encumbrance associated with the process in the past.

He noted that Gov. Akeredolu, who earlier visited the ongoing HOCOS building project, which was about 95% completed, is expected to announce the kick-off date for the exercise in the early days of the year 2022.

‘If you know Mr. Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu very well, you will know he is a workerholic man. And this afternoon we were surprised when he paid unscheduled visit to assess the level of completion of the ongoing HOCOS building project.’ Aminu said.

‘Home Ownership Charter of Ondo State is a programme mentioned recently by Mr. Governor that the government would embark on as government discovered that most building in the state are not having the necessary title documents and government has now put a programme in place tagged HOCOS. This one will address and alleviate the suffering of our people in getting their title document.’ He explained further.

‘There were some criteria hindering our people in getting the title document in the past. Government had being trying its own bit to make it easier.’

‘But with this programme, it will be more easier. In this programme, whether you have your tax clearance certificate or not. Whether you have your building plan or not. Whether you have your survey layout or not, government will do everything for you at token cost.’

‘The exercise will last for a few months which government will soon announce. And I believe early days of next year, Mr Governor will flag it off. And I believe within few day after flagging off, people that can key in within the shortest period, they will have title document to all completed buildings or ongoing buildings across the state.’ The commissioner clarified further.

Sina Adeyeye

Press Officer

Min. Of Infrastructure, Lands & Housing