Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has urged the people of the state to celebrate the Christmas and New Year events safely and responsibly so as not to further increase the spread of the COVID-19 infection in the state.

Governor Akeredolu stressed the need for an increased and optimal level of compliance with the COVID-19 preventive measures outlined by the Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19 and the National Centre for Disease Control.

The Governor in his address to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas and New Year celebration enjoined the people to as a matter of utmost priority, correctly and consistently wear face masks while in the public space, wash hands with water and soap or use hand sanitizers constantly, avoid crowds and maintain physical distancing.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said that anyone who fails to comply with the preventive measures put in place by the government runs a great risk as government has directed that strict monitoring of compliance with the COVID-19 preventive measures must take place from now on.

“With a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to ensuring the health and wellbeing of our people, we signed into law the Ondo State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (COVID-19 Emergency Prevention Regulation) on 31st March, 2020. Section 18 of the law stipulates a fine of N20,000 or a jail term of three months or both as penalty for failure to comply with due preventive measures.”

According to the Governor, “This year’s Christmas is a peculiar one when considered from the background of the global experience with the COVID-19 pandemic. We have every reason to thank God for bringing us safely thus far.

“We, however, cannot and must not forget in a hurry those our beloved brothers and sisters whounfortunately lost their lives to the COVID-19 infection this year. May their souls rest in perfect peace.

“My family and I, and the entire members of our government sincerely sympathise with their loved ones left behind and pray for God’s continued comfort for them.”

Governor Akeredolu also disclosed that the State will continue to observe the curfew instituted by the Federal Government and covering from 10.00pm to 4.00am.