By Steve Ovirih

A non- profit making, non- governmental and apolitical organization, CAREERBRIDGE Foundation has graduated more than three hundred participants who were trained in a three month programme on skills acquisition that cut across different skill acquisition courses among which were work ethics and mentoring, Piggery farming , Shoe design and making , Inverter and solar installation, Photography and editing , T- shirt customizing and printing.

It will be recalled that CAREERBRIDGE Foundation which has existed for six years and has made its positive impact felt across Ondo State particularly in the Ikale axis of Ondo South Senatorial District is founded by a passionate Nigerian in The Diaspora, Mr. Modupe Olowodahunsi, a patriotic Ikale son whose major objective is to ensure that a good number of the youths of the District are empowered to stand on their own without becoming appendages to political godfathers.

The youths who benefitted from the training are from the major Ikale communities of Okitipupa, Irele, Ajagba, Ikoya , Ilutitun, Igbotako Osooro among others.

The presentation of Certificates to the lucky and successful participants held on Tuesday, the 13th July at Idepe Town Hall, Okitipupa.

In his speech at the Graduation Ceremony, the founder of CAREERBRIDGE, Mr. Modupe Olowodahunsi, who was represented by the Project Coordinator, Mr. Ojajuni Emmanuel Oluwadotun congratulated all the participants who showed commitment all through the four months that the skill acquisition scheme lasted. ” The training started four months ago and the participants were trained in different fields of human endeavor that can engender empowerment and financial Independence.

” We thank all the youths of Ikaleland who have benefitted from the training. It’s a means of ridding the society of crime and criminal tendencies as the skills already acquired will give the trainees a new lease of life and grant them empowerment opportunities.

” CAREERBRIDGE Foundation started six years ago and at inception , attention was focused on the health of our people . The aged were given medical aids through the CAREERBRIDGE Foundation free Medical outreach as a lot of surgeries have been carried out. It feels good to note that over five hundred eyes surgery have been carried out in Ikaleland courtesy of our foundation,” Mr. Modupe Olowodahunsi said.

He charged the participants to justify the commitment of the organization by teaching others the skills they have acquired at no cost.

Olori Abodi of Ikaleland, Olori Grace Faduyile who graced the occasion with her Royal presence thanked Modupe Olowodahunsi for his superlative generosity and the thoughtful skill acquisition project which has no doubt provided opportunity for Ikale youths to learn vocational skills and trade ideas that will benefit them. ” I want to congratulate all the participants. I am for women empowerment and emancipation therefore I am happy that a good number of our female folks participated in the programme. Let the truth be told today, the time that women can choose to be comfortable as a career house wife is over. We should be supportive of our husbands and be role models to our children and not just resign ourselves to being burden to our husbands at home. With the skills that our ladies have acquired in this programme , it goes without saying that they will make quite good trade from it and become economically empowered women and support base in the home front,” Olori Grace Faduyile maintained.

The representative of the Jegun of Idepe Okitipupa, Oba Adetoye Michael Obatuga, High Chief Olasemojo Kuye prayed for Modupe Olowodahunsi and charged other Ikale sons with means to emulate the worthy step of the founder of CAREERBRIDGE Foundation.

In his word of encouragement to the participants, Barr. Olabiwonnu noted that there is nothing that can be compared to learning a trade skill, maintaining that the most successful people are those who took their time to learn one skill acquisition concept or the other.

In his own view, the Petu of Ode Aye, High Chief Kayode Adebusoye said he learnt early in life that one who learnt a skill is better than so many who would think skill acquisition is a waste of time. He appreciated Olowodahunsi for equally believing in skill acquisition as the next best alternative in Nigeria

Mr. Ogunbameru Alaba who also witnessed the event noted that as a Community Development Personnel with Ondo State Government he was excited to associate with the skill acquisition agenda of CAREERBRIDGE Foundation , adding that the Skill acquisition Center at Ilutitun was provided to accommodate the trainees at Ilutitun because CAREERBRIDGE Foundation and Community Development Program of Ondo State Government share the same idea of producing teenagers who can confidently graduate and go into private business venture other than relying on White collar jobs for survival.

Among the major highlight of the event were the display of products of some of the trainees such as the ‘ Adire Clothing,’ visual display of training sessions across the different training centers and the official presentation of Certificates to the graduands.

Speaking with press on the fringe of the event, two of the participants, Mr. Fayemi Oluwasegun who trained in Solar/inverter installation and Mrs. Opeyemi Adetan, who acquired skill in baking and Pastry were full of gratitude to the founder of CAREERBRIDGE Foundation, Modupe Olowodahunsi.

Mr. Fayemi said with the training CAREERBRIDGE gave him, he has already started the production of solar generator , noting that with adequate fund he is ready to set up his own cottage industry in Okitipupa. Mrs. Adetan who expressed her thanks to the management of CAREERBRIDGE said she is poised to train others in her locality.