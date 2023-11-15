CAPACITY BUILDING: ONDO INFORMATION TRAINS STAFF

The Ondo State Ministry of Information and Orientation has trained Information Officers on News writing and management in a bid to enhance productivity in their various Ministries, Extra Ministarial Departments and Agencies.

The training tagged Elevating Communication: Advanced Profficiency Training for Ondo State Press Officers, was held at the Royal Birds Hotel and Towers, Alagbaka, Akure.

At the opening of the One-day training, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Chief Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju said the Ministry’s determination to train Information Officers is a critical component to boosting capacity and productivity.

The Commissioner described training as an intellectual property which when impacted becomes a life-changing and enduring resource of human capital.

She said the Ministry of Information and Orientation will continue to prioritize capacity development of its officers on regular basis as an integral part of its policy action.

She expressed confidence in the ability of the workshop facilitator, Produktiviti Consult on account of his vast wealth of experience in news writing and information management.

Mrs Ademola-Olateju urged participants to avail themselves of the opportunity being provided to hone their skills.

The lead facilitator, Dr. Sayo Aluko emphasized the importance of training to participants, stating that it would not only help their job delivery but also improve their personal life skills.

Timilehin Ogunsulire

Ministry of Information and Orientation

14th November, 2023.