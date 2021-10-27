The Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Honourable Oleyelogun Bamidele David has identified capacity building as a

requisite ingredient in the sustenance of the current democratic culture in Nigeria.

Oleyelogun was speaking in Owo, at a capacity building workshop organised for Honourable Members of the Assembly.

In a keynote address, the Speaker observed that the occasion would provide avenue for participants to learn new things and exchange ideas that would enhance job performance.

” The Capacity Building Workshop, I strongly believe is a forum to discuss, share experience, provide guidance, learn new things and possibly, devise strategy for the strengthening of our parliament and other democratic structures in general”.

” I want to appreciate the organisers of this workshop for affording us a rare opportunity to further enrich our knowledge.

I believe the gains from this encounter will further enhance the performance of our Legislative duties”.

The Speaker noted that the workshop was well-conceived and well-timed, in the sense that it was coming at a time when preparations were on top gear for the House Committees on Finance and Appropriation and the Public Accounts to hold their respective Public Sittings on the year 2022 Appropriation Bill recently transmitted to the House by Mr. Governor and the consideration of reports of the Auditor-General for Local Governments on the audited Accounts of the eighteen (18) Local Governments of the State for years 2016 – 2019.

He was optimistic that at the end of the workshop, Honourable Members would have gained lessons that would greatly help to advance their legislative duties.

“Distinguished Colleagues, from the array of topics available in this two-day workshop, there is no doubt that they will be very impactful and that at the end of the training programme we will all remain grateful to the organisers for taking us through such incisive session”.

Oleyelogun commended the Honourable Members, Acting Clerk and Staff of the Assembly for their diligence and composure during the workshop noting that such would encourage the organisers to do more in future.

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.

27th October,2021.