Campaign: Ondo set to receive Tinubu, other national leaders Saturday

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will lead other national leaders of the party to present his message of renewed hope to the people of Ondo State on Saturday, 7th of January, 2023.

This is continuation of his campaign across the country ahead of the February presidential election and the event will hold at the MKO Abiola Democracy park by 12pm prompt.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman, Media and Publicity Sub Committee of the State Presidential Campaign Council, Kunle Adebayo, the event will also feature the presentation of flags to the Presidential Candidate and APC National Assembly candidates in the State.

He said, “already, the ground is fertile for the success of this great crusade because of the well known monumental, life changing performance of the ruling APC government in the state since 2017. The myriad of people centered positive interventions and genuine display of Character and Vision by the APC administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu testify to the enduring romance between the people of Ondo state and good governance.”

The State Presidential Campaign Committee encourages members of the public, APC supporters and admirers to troop out to the “great carnival to endorse competence, vision, character, hope and track record as epitomised by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

“The state leader of the party and Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN , CON who is also the Campaign coordinator in Ondo State and South west zone, therefore welcomes, on behalf of the state, the Presidential Candidate, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice Presidential Candidate His Excellency Kashim Shettima, the National Chairman Sen. Dr. Abdullahi Adamu Governors, members of the National Assembly and other national leaders of the APC to what is expected to be the mother of all rallies.

“As the state witnesses an unprecedented surge of crowd tomorrow, we wish to assure the people of Ondo State and our visitors that adequate security measures have been put in place across the state to ensure smooth, peaceful and eventful rally”, the statement read in part.