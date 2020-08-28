We have observed with dismay, an ugly trend ahead of the October 10, 2020 governorship election and wish to alert the good people of Ondo state and relevant security agencies.

Members of the APC and supporters of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, have been subjected to unprovoked attacks from hoodlums loyal to the governorship candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, SAN.

Innocent members of the APC who were going about their personal routine were rounded up at Odopetu in Akure by PDP thugs who inflicted bodily harm on them and removed their branded caps and T-shirts bearing the name of Governor Akeredolu and APC logo.

It is gathered that the Eyitayo Jedege thugs have been harrasssing and attacking anyone wearing branded caps and T-shirt bearing the APC logo and Governor Akeredolu‘s name.

We see these mindless and unprovoked attacks as a direct affront on the peaceful resolve of the APC and its candidate, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

While no one has a monopoly of violence, Governor Akeredolu is a known man of peace whose respect and value for the lives of the good people of the state is unshaken.

We , therefore, warn the PDP not to take the political maturity of the APC and its candidate, Governor Akeredolu for granted or be misconstrued as a sign of weakness.

We are calling on the security agents to call the PDP to order as the people of the state will no longer tolerate any act of intimidation and harassment from the drowning PDP.

While we are not known for violence, we shall continue to guide our members and supporters to eschew violence and allow the electoral process to fruition. Our confidence to return to office remains unwavering.

Signed

Olabode Richard Olatunde

Spokesperson,

Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation