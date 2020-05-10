Towards decongesting Morgues in government hospitals, the State Government has given a month ultimatum for the burial of corpses in all government Morgues across the State.

The Comissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro said Morgues in government Hospitals are already congested and if urgent measures are not taken, it will constitute Public Health hazard to residents of the State.

The Health Commissioner who said the government is not insenstive to the culture,traditions and feelings of the people, said the ultimatum is given in the overall best interest of all.

Dr Adegbenro said at the expiration of the one month, all unclaimed and unburied Corpses in government morgues across the State may be given mass burial.

The Commissioner recalled that a Circular dated 30th April was earlier issued stating that there is no prohobition of the burial of loved ones but that the Covid 19 precautionary measures must be strictly adhered to and this includes:

•Burial rites and services must be held at the grave side with not more than 20 people in attance, social distancing rule obeyed to the latter,

•No burial servises in Churches or Mosques or partying after burial until the coast is clear,

•Nose Masks must be worn by all attendees,

•Soap and water provided for hand washing / hand Sanitizer provided.

The Health Commissioner also reminded the people of the State that it has now become an offence to go out side one’s house without puting on Nose Mask, as it inow offence attracts penalty of being guarantined for 14 days.

He advised residents to keep their Nails short, so as not to harbour bactaria, wash hands regularly with soap and running water and hand sanitizer where available.

Parents and caregivers are also advised to keep their children at home and not expose them ,so they are not at risk of contacting the Covid 19 Virus.