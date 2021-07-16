Press Statement

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN just a few hours ago, received the sad news of the untimely death of Mr Bunmi Afuye.

According to preliminary reports, Bunmi, who until his demise was a Public Relations Officer at the Elizade University, Ilaramokin, was shot by armed robbers who were robbing a bank in the town.

Mr Governor is touched by this dastardly act that has cost the Journalism profession a bright and upcoming star.

“He was particularly close to us; we all admired his candour and carriage, especially his brilliant delivery at functions he compered that we had reasons to grace. His demise is not just painful. It is very pathetic and unbearable”, Mr Governor says.

Governor Akeredolu expresses his heartfelt condolences to the wife and children, family, the University community as well as the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over this loss that he considers a personal one.

Meanwhile, a specific directive has been given by the Governor that the perpetrators of this heinous crime are apprehended and brought to book in the shortest possible time.

Signed

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State

July 15, 2021