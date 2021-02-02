Buhari salutes Nigeria’s first female Newspaper editor, Doyin Abiola at 75
ondoevents, 14 hours ago 0 1 min read
President Muhammadu Buhari has celebrated Nigeria’s first female newspaper editor, Dr Doyin Abiola, as she clocks 75.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, the President recalled Dr Abiola’s contributions to responsible journalism, commending her for nurturing many young Nigerians into building successful careers in the media industry.
Leave a Reply