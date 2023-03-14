Buhari Excited, Congratulates Jimoh Ibrahim on Victory

• Ibrahim Presents Certificate of Return To President At Aso Villa

Billionaire business mogul and Senator-elect for Ondo South senatorial district, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, on Tuesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Villa and presented his certificate of return to him.

Ibrahim, who emerged winner of the election, defeating a former deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), visited President Buhari in appreciation of his support for him.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain appreciated the president for providing an embalming environment for Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free, fair and credible Presidential/National Assembly elections on February 25, 2023.

He, therefore, presented his Certificate of Return to President Muhammadu Buhari, who congratulated him.

President Buhari excited and expressed confidence in Senator-elect, saying he’s sure he would bring to bear his experience in the international business circle in the red chamber.