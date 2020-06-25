President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent warm felicitations to the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe on his 75th birthday.

This was enclosed in a press statement released by Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

He acknowledged the renowned diplomat, describing Kingibe’s service to the nation as been exemplary.

Kingibe served as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister of Power and Steel, and at various times Nigerian Ambassador to Greece and Cyprus, Pakistan, and African Union Special Envoy to Sudan.

Buhari said the diplomat’s venture into politics was expedient as he played key roles in shaping the nation’s history.

He recalled that the diplomat shared a presidential candidate ticket with Chief MKO Abiola in an election that has remained the crux of Nigeria’s democracy and continues to define the trajectory of leadership.

The President also prayed that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen the renowned diplomat and bless his family.