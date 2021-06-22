President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of five new universities specialised in technology and health to close the huge gap in the doctor-patient ratio as well as in medical research and production of pharmaceutical products.

The President also approved a take-off grant of N4 billion each for the Universities of Technology and N5 billion each for the Universities of Health Science from the funding resources of TETFund to ensure early take-off of the institutions.

The Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono who disclosed this today in Abuja said the President approved two additional University of Technology in Jigawa and Akwa Ibom states.

Also, the establishment of National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Abuja and two specialized universities in Health, Nutrition and Medical Sciences to be located at Azare, Bauchi State and Ila Orangun, Osun State.

Mr. Echono also disclosed that the President approved that four existing Universities of Technology located in Yola, Akure, Owerri and Minna be upgraded and equipped.