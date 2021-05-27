Buhari appoints Major General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff
ondoevents, 1 hour ago 0 1 min read
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Major-General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
Prior to his appointment Major-General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counterterrorism, Counter-Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI.
Previous
Leave a Reply