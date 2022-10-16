BRECAN@25: GOV AKEREDOLU SALUTES COURAGE, DETERMINATION OF FOUNDER

•Says BRECAN Now Sure-Footed, Spreading Tentacles Across The Country

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has saluted his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who is the founder of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) for her resilience and determination in establishing the association and sustaining it 25 years after.

Governor Akeredolu, who disclosed that the idea of establishing BRECAN did not initially enjoy his support, said but his wife’s courage and determination led to the existence of the life-impacting organisation.

The Governor spoke on Saturday at the Dinner and Award Night which was the closing ceremony of the 25th Anniversary and 4th International Breast Cancer Symposium of BRECAN held at the Jogor Centre, Ibadan.

He noted that BRECAN is one Non-Governmental Organisation which has continued to spread its tentacles across the country.

Arakunrin Akeredolu applauded the vision of the founder and commended the impact of the association on breast cancer control in the country.

The Governor described his wife as a purposeful woman whose passion for saving lives and helping people is inspiring.

He expressed confidence that BRECAN will outlast its founder, noting that it has toiled for 25 years and is now sure-footed.

Governor Akeredolu promised to always support the association, saying: ”We will give anything to it to help people because we have experienced it.”

The Governor added: ”When this journey started in 1997, it did not enjoy my support. You know I don’t lie. It did not enjoy my support. I was one of the few that said, ‘why? Why do you want to expose the family?’

“But I have said it that I’m lucky again to have a lady who is passionate about her belief, strong with a lot of courage. She is not only a Lioness by what I call her, she is a real Lioness in everything.

“So, when she took her decision that she wanted to form BRECAN, I had no choice than to follow her. She said she was going to do it and she did it. I think she deserves a round of applause.

“With Betty, breast cancer has gone the wrong way. She has fought it with everything she has. 25 years since then, she never gives up. BRECAN has touched so many lives because of her determination, because of her person.

“For me, you are someone that all of us should be very proud of. You are not a Lady given to frivolity. No! She is somebody who is purposeful. What she wants she will get. She is somebody who is supportive of all the causes I have gone through.”

The Governor also bagged the award of ‘The Most Supportive BRECAN Ambassador’ while his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, received BRECAN Ambassador (Philanthropy) Award.

Other who received different categories of awards at the event included Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, Member, House of Representatives; Mrs Juliet Ogbogu; Mr. Abdulraman Otun; Kingsley Ndoh; Dr. Mutiu Jimoh; Ndidi Aishat Okunnuga; among several others.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including the Head of Service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, and his wife; some members of the State Executive Council; National President of BRECAN, Amb. Tolu Taiwo; wife of Chief Olusola Oke, Mrs NKem Oke; the APC National Women Leader, Dr. Betta Edu.

The Special Guest of Honour at the event was the Chairman, Access Bank, Dr Dere Awosika.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

October 16, 2022.