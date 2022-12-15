BRECAN Tasked on New Feats in 2023

The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) has been called to strategically position itself for new successes as it rounds off year 2022 and approaches the new year.

The call was made on Wednesday by the founder and wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, during a strategy meeting for 2023 with the national executives of the association held at Rothunda Hall, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure.

Established in 1997 to fight the scourge of breast cancer through its four pillars of awarenesses creation, patients’ support, advocacy and research, BRECAN held the strategy meeting to review its activities for the year and plan ahead of its statutory programmes in the year 2023.

While addressing addressing the executives in her opening remarks, Mrs Akeredolu said, having marked its 25th founding anniversary, the association has truly come of age and should be able to make corresponding achievements.

According to the Governor’s Wife: “BRECAN has now attained the age of 25, and of course, a child that was born 25years ago is already a fully grown adult; hence the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria has come of age. It’s about time it evolved in terms of new strategies and successes especially in 2023, to do more and make more impacts.”

Recall that BRECAN, which celebrated its 25th founding anniversary in October was nationally rated in 2021 as the best cancer-fighting Non Governmental Organization by the Federal Ministry of Health.

The strategy meeting considered, among other things, new strategies for creating awareness on breast, cervical and prostate cancer, and strategies on patient support system. The meeting was attended by executives from the various state chapters, including Lagos, Oyo, Imo and Ondo States, while Bayelsa State participated virtually.

Story by Debo Akinbami