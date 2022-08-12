•Visit https://brecan.org/ for mode of registration

The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN’s 25th Anniversary and its 4th International Breast Cancer Symposium has been scheduled to hold from Thursday 13th to Saturday 15th of October, 2022.

The paid Conference, which has as its theme “Closing the data gap for precision cancer control in Nigeria”, will hold at Jogor Centre in the city of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

Registration has commenced and for the mode of registration and fees see the above banner or visit the brecan website:

All Covid 19 protocols will be fully observed at event.

BRECAN, a brainchild of the Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, is celebrating 25 years of impact on breast cancer control and patients support.

