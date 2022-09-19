BRECAN PAYS GOVERNOR AKEREDOLU, WIFE CONDOLENCE VISIT

Members of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) led by the National President, Amb. Tolu Taiwo, on Sunday 18th September, 2022 paid Ondo state Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN and his Wife Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu a condolence visit over the death of the Governor’s Mother, Evangelist Grace Abosede Akeredolu. The Governor and his wife received the BRECAN entourage at their home in Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo state.

The Emeritus National President of BRECAN, Mrs Juliet Ogbogu who made the first remark encouraged the Governor and his family to see the death of their mother as a celebration of life because she died at a good old age that many people pray for. She described Mama Akeredolu as a great woman who feared God and was good to people around her.

In her speech, the National President of BRECAN, Amb. Tolu Taiwo thanked the Governor for his goodwill towards BRECAN, adding that without the Governor, BRECAN would never have attained the heights attained today. She prayed for the repose of Mama’s soul.

In his response, Governor Akeredolu appreciated members of BRECAN for the visit. He commended his wife, The First Lady, for the efforts she has channelled into making BRECAN what it is today. He also congratulated BRECAN for attianing the milestone age of 25 years and pledged his support towards the 25th anniversary.

Speaking of his Mother, Evangelist Grace Abosede Akeredolu, the Governor noted that God has already proposed when everybody would come into this world and when they would go. He prayed that God will sustain those who are alive to also live as long and well as mama Akeredolu did. Governor Akeredolu revealed that his mother had children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren none of whom died before her. He described this as a great blessing worthy of thanksgiving.

In her remark, the wife of the Governor and Founder of BRECAN, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, thanked members of BRECAN for their visit. She expressed joy over the fact that BRECAN can now send a delegation to visit her, describing it as a sign of growth of the organization.

Evangelist Grace Abosede Akeredolu died peacefully in her sleep in the early hours of 15th September, 2022. The family is yet to announce her burial arrangements.