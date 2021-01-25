The workshop which held at BRECAN centre Ibadan last Saturday, 23rd January, 2021 is the first in the series as we brace up to our involvement in cervical cancer sensitization, screening and advocacy.

Dr. Foluke Sarimiye a Clinical Oncologist from UCH took the main lecture for the day while Mr. Promise Ihezie, the COO made a presentation on BRECAN’s Project 21,000. Also, Dr. Mutiu Jimoh, another Clinical Oncologist from UCH was in attendance and made some special remarks during which he it urged BRECAN members never to relent in their efforts.

The Founder of BRECAN graced the programme with her presence and commended the chapter for setting the pace once again. She also encouraged everyone to imbibe the spirit of donating to charity.

The next training will be coming up soon and will be a hands-on training on how to conduct cervical cancer screening. We hope to provide such service at BRECAN CENTRE IBADAN soon.

Already, The Founder, Her Excellency, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has promised to host the chapter in her farm in Ibadan for the training.

