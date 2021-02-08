The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Oyo state chapter, which was founded by the wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu will hold Inter school Arts Competition in Oyo state for students of secondary schools. The theme of the competition is “Hope, a message to cancer patients.” The event is part of activities lined up by BRECAN to mark this year’s World Cancer Day. The event holds at The Low Hub, Ring road, Ibadan on Tuesday, 9th February, 2021 by 9am.

Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) is a leading not-for-profit and non-governmental organisation galvanising action against breast cancer in Nigeria. Founded in 1997 by Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, a breast cancer survivor herself, BRECAN is increasingly improving the lives of many touched by breast cancer who would have succumbed to the disease due to ignorance and lack of support. She was inspired by the strength gained from her traumatic experience and the indifference surrounding the disease.