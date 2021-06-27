The long awaited Elections into the various executive positions of BRECAN, Ondo State Chapter took place on Saturday 25th June, 2021.

The BRECAN house was agog with members of the Association as they all waited to exercise their franchise.

The Electoral Officer, Dr Emmanuel Onyema read out the electoral guidelines for a hitch free exercise before the election proper started.

The candidates were allowed to present their manifestoes for 2 minutes each before the commencement of voting.

After the presentation of their manifestoes, ballot papers were distributed to eligible members to cast their votes.

At the end of the keenly contested elections, the following Brecanites emerged Executive members in Ondo State. They are to serve the Association for the next 2 years.

Mrs Justina Chinyere Iyke-Nneke.. Chairperson Mrs Justinah Arinola Adamolekun… Vice -Chairperson Mr Kyrian Obiorah.. Secretary Mrs Grace Ijalade.. Assistant Secretary Mr Bolaji Bolarinwa.. Treasurer . Mrs Elizabeth Titi Ogunmoyela.. Financial Secretary

7. Pharm Olabode Ogunjemiyo.. PRO

Alhaja Sikirat Idera… Welfare Officer.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Justina Chinyere Iyke-Nneke thanked the members for the confidence reposed in her and other newly elected officers.

She promised to take BRECAN to a new level. “Is it too bad for us to have our own BRECAN Centre?.. No.. We will work towards this. If People living with HIV/AIDS are well taken care of, then TSN members should get better treatment“

Olabode Ogunjemiyo, PRO