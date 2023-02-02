BRECAN Kicks Off Activities to Mark 2023 World Cancer Day, Screens for Breast, Cervical, and Prostate Cancer at No Cost

Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) Ondo State Chapter, has, on Wednesday, kicked off activities to mark the 2023 World Cancer Day, conducting free screening for breast, cervical and prostrate cancer in commemoration of the International day.

World Cancer Day is marked annually every February 4 to promote cancer awareness and strengthen actions towards improving access to quality care in the treatment of the disease.

The leading Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) conducted the screening at Comprehensive Health Center, Ilara, Ondo State, and also held Schools Assemblies Awareness Talk on Cancer for secondary schools in the town.

While throwing light on the activities lined up for the four-day event organised by BRECAN, the Chairman of the Organising Committee, Dr Olaniyi Ojo-Johnson, said the 2023 activities include screening for prostate cancer for men- the first of its kind organised by the NGO.

Dr Johnson who is also the Coordinator of Prostate Cancer screening for men said prostate cancer is one of the types of cancer that is most common in men and that the rate of occurrence increases with age. He, therefore, urged men to undergo yearly screenings for prostate cancer, saying: ‘it is alarming the number of men presenting cases of late prostate cancer at the hospitals’.

Founded about 26 years ago by the First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, BRECAN has since led the fight against breast cancer through awareness creation, patient support, research and advocacy.

The Chairperson of BRECAN Ondo State Chapter, Mrs Chinyere Iyke-Nneke, also lauded the inclusion of prostrate cancer screening into BRECAN’s program while revealing that the Ondo First Lady came up with the initiative during the association’s strategic planning for 2023.

“Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu included prostate cancer as part of what we should preach, screen and encourage people to treat. Our target is to run not less than 600 screenings in this zone alone.

“The Founder of BRECAN is so passionate about the prevention, detection and treatment of cancers that she has moved awareness to the grassroots within and outside Ondo State. On patient support, our Founder did something marvellous during Christmas, she gave out cheques to people with cancer,” Iyke-Nneke said.

Also speaking at the venue of the screening, the National Secretary of BRECAN, Mrs Folashade Aluko, said the organisation is organising a screening for cervical cancer for 200 women in Ilaramokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State; noting that although cervical cancer takes about 10 years to manifest, with the aid of screening, it can be detected early.

“There are vaccines that can also be used to prevent it for women of reproductive age (15 years – 49 years). This screening is for women of childbearing age to prevent the late presentation of the disease which can be hazardous for women. There are a lot of myths concerning cancer among our people. Some claim it’s spiritual attack, others will be in denial, ” She said.

Aluko said BRECAN is educating girls in secondary schools to enlighten them and demystify issues concerning breast and cervical cancers.

Explaining past activities of the First Lady’s efforts in combating the disease, Aluko said the office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Clinton Health Aid and World Health Organisation (WHO) brought in health personnel to Ondo State to train health workers in cervical cancer detection/screening in 2022.

“The newly trained health workers are to, in turn, screen 5,000 women over the course of six months in the three senatorial districts in the state. Any cervical cancer detected during the course of those screenings will undergo immediate management/treatment,” Aluko said.

According to her, BRECAN will also go to the markets to enlighten market women on the importance of cervical cancer prevention and screening.

Dr Ndidi Okunuga, a Consultant Radiation and Clinical Oncologist at the University of Medical Science Teaching Hospital, Akure Complex, Ondo State, and one of the doctors who conducted the free screening discussed some of the challenges faced by the NGO during the cancer screening at Ilara Local Government, saying, “There was a low turnout of the target population’.

“We are seeing more of a turnout of the elderly which is okay but we are looking for more of the middle-aged women. We are looking for ways to capture this audience for the breast examination and cervical cancer screenings.”

In his Welcome Address, the Chairman of Ifedore Local Government, Ondo State, Mr Alex Oladimeji, said the constituency is starting the new year on a good note with the cancer screenings which he described as a “humanitarian act”.

Oladimeji lauded BRECAN, saying its actions are a great way of giving back to society He is thankful that his local government is the first beneficiary of the cancer screenings.

Meanwhile, one of the beneficiaries of the screening, Mrs Aduke Omotosho, appreciated the NGO and organisers for the opportunity to know their health status through the life-saving programme.

Story credit: Oluwatobi Omosalewa Fadeni