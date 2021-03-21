By Mary Agidi

The Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria BRECAN today exchanged baton of leadership by electing new national Officers to steer the ship of the association for the next two years.

The election which was held at the BRECAN office Ijapo Akure during the Annual General Meeting of the association produced the following National Officers:

BRECAN founder, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu

President- Mrs Tolu Taiwo, Vice-President-Mrs Temitope Daniyan, General Secretary- Mrs Folasade Aluko, Treasurer-Dr Emmanuel Onyeama, Fin Sec- Mrs Maureen Iwuchukwu, Public Relations Officer- Mr Rowland Onyekwu, Editor- Pamela Enikachi, and Welfare Officer, Mrs Lizzy Akpan.

In her acceptance speech, the President, Mrs Tolu Taiwo expressed readiness to move the association forward by working diligently, efficiently and with all loyalty.

She assured the Founder that with the support and cooperation of members, the new Executives would do everything possible to take BRECAN to a greater height, saying they would make the Founder proud.

Tolu Taiwo encouraged the Founder to put her mind at rest, noting that they would keep fighting till there would be a breast cancer-free world.

At the dinner ceremony held in Helena hotel Ijapo, the BRECAN Founder, Mrs Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu who sworn-in the new executive officers, described the AGM as a very successful outing.

She presented a large portrait of BRECAN’s Jog4Life to the host chapter of the AGM.

There was a raffle draw where many attendees won gifts, and the President announced that Imo state would be the next host of the AGM.