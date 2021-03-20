By Steve Ovirih

The first Annual General Meeting of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria ( BRECAN) has started in Akure , the capital of Ondo state.

In the first session of the AGM which held yesterday , 19th March at the BRECAN House, Ijapo Estate, Akure, state chairpersons from the major stakeholder states of Lagos, Oyo, Imo and Ondo as well as members across these states were fully represented.

In her speech at the programme, the founder of BRECAN and Ondo State First Lady, Arabinrin Betty- Anyanwu Akeredolu expressed her delight over the success achieved in the past 24 years of the existence of BRECAN as an NGO. She noted that it is a thing of joy to experience the first ever BRECAN AGM.

” I can authoritatively say that BRECAN has been through it all. We didn’t get here by chance , we have been through the high and the low; we have gathered in many and in few, we had days of plenty and days of nothing.

“In all this however , one thing remained constant: our dogged resolve to eliminate breast cancer as a life threatening disease in Nigeria,” stressed Arabinrin Akeredolu.

She noted that the challenges BRECAN has encountered has toughened the NGO and helped it navigate the muddy waters of dysfunctional health system and poor attitude towards volunteerism.

Mrs. Akeredolu noted that BRECAN has been working closely with the state ministries of health in Ondo, Oyo and Imo to ensure that the states have workable cancer control plans for their citizens.

A major highlight of the event was the unveiling of an 18-sitter brand new luxury bus presented to BRECAN , Ondo State chapter by Honourable Bunmi Tunji Ojo , Member House of Representatives, representing Akoko North East/Akoko North West Federal Constituency.

While unveiling the gift by Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, she appreciated the donor , Honourable Tunji Ojo for the kind gesture. Mrs. Akeredolu also said more of such assistance is expected from BRECAN chapters in Lagos and Imo, adding that good Samaritans should provide support for the NGO towards reducing the threat of cancer as a killer disease among the people.

The AGM continues on Saturday , the 20th March, 2021.