“Breast Cancer is a disease everybody has thought nobody could survive, but here we are telling the world that breast cancer is not a death sentence; we are champions, we are warriors and we’ll keep on raising the awareness, we’ll keep on sending the message across over the country that breast cancer doesn’t have to kill if you do the right thing at the right time”.

The above assertion was made by the First Lady of Ondo State, Arabinrin Betty-Anyanwu Akeredolu earlier today at the Cancer Survivors’ Luncheon organised by Atinuke Cancer Foundation (Let’s Kill it) in Lagos State.

Mrs Akeredolu, a breast cancer survivor who Founded Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria, BRECAN, therefore, emphasised the need for aggressive awareness as a major step towards achieving survivorship.

According to her, “It means that we all should be aware and understand what this disease is all about, what it presents and also know that if you do nothing it could be bad. So, we are here to say that awareness is very important in the fight against the disease and that is even the entry point if we talk about survival. Awareness! Awareness! Awareness!”

The event was a special formal luncheon to celebrate and encourage cancer survivors, where Nigeria’s finest health specialists discussed, advised and educated survivors on how best to continue living life after the scourge.

The event also provided participants with the opportunity to brainstorm on effective public education on the life threatening disease.

Story credit: Mary Agidi