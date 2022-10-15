BREAST CANCER NO LONGER A DEATH SENTENCE – GOV AKEREDOLU

•Says Early Detection, Regular Examination Key

•As Ondo Governor’s Wife, APC National Women Leader Lead Walk In Ibadan

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN, CON), has called on women across Nigeria to key into the vision of sensitisation and awareness of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) in the fight against breast cancer in the country.

Governor Akeredolu, who urged women not to see breast cancer as a death sentence, tasked them to ensure regular examination of their breasts for early detection and treatment.

The Governor spoke on Saturday shortly after a Health Walk in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Governor Akeredolu, and his wife, Chief (Mrs) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu led other stakeholders on a Health Walk to create awareness about breast cancer and the need for regular examination to ensure early detection and treatment.

The five-kilometre sensitisation health walk tagged, “Jog for Life”, started from the Challenge Car Park and terminated at Akinyemi Area on Ring Road in Ibadan.

The Health Walk was part of activities marking the 25th anniversary and 4th International Breast Cancer Symposium of BRECAN.

The lead jogger at the event was the National Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Betta Edu.

The Governor said:”This walk is what I’m used to. We have done it for 25 years non-stop. So, it is a normal thing for me. The idea, as you know, is just to create awareness.

“My message to women out there is that, they should follow instructions given by BRECAN, other associations and stakeholders.

“What they are saying is very clear, that breast cancer is not a death sentence. It has treatment. The important thing is catch it early. If you catch it early enough, then you are good to go.

“Someone like the First Lady has had several years back, and that is where we started the BRECAN. So, 25 years after, she is still alive and fit. So, everybody should try and know that breast cancer is no longer a death sentence. If you detect it early, you are alright.”

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

October 15, 2022.