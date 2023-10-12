Breaking News: People of Ondo South praised Senator Jimoh Ibrahim PhD (Cantab) CFR as Senate passed first reading of establishment of College of Education Igbekebo on 12th of October, 2023

Senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the Senate, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim has presented a bill proposing establishment of a Federal College of Education at Igbekebo in the senatorial district.

During the first reading of the bill on the floor of the Senate on Thursday, Senator Ibrahim emphasised on the need for training of more teachers in the nation for young generations to keep up with the new trends in different fields.

He described College of Education as a special institution for the training of teachers with is quite unique compared to other professions.

Senator Ibrahim suggested that the Federal College should be sited at Igbekebo, headquarters of Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The bill is numbered (Establishment) bill, 2023 (SB, 169).